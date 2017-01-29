State lawmakers offer insight into possible solutions for crumbling foundations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON -- Several of Connecticut's elected officials gathered inside Vernon Middle School to discuss relief options for home owners stricken with crumbling foundations.

Tim Heim, who is a member of The Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Basements says a meeting like this is needed for home owners who are still unsure where their relief would come from.

"We`re looking for the banking and the insurance companies in the state of Connecticut to be sitting at the table to come up with some financial solution to make the victims whole," says Heim

Congressman Joe Courtney who was in attendance at the meeting says the state could call upon a financial measure called a Section 108, which is a line of credit that states can apply for to help with anti blight efforts

"I think the state of Connecticut should seriously explore that opportunity. It`s about $60 million. It does not apply against the state`s bonding cap which is a good thing," says Congressman Courtney.

But he knows they can't leave any stone unturned. Congressman Courtney says he and other lawmakers will look for more money from all sources-- including state bonding or HUD.