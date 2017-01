× State police investigating officer involved shooting in Montville motel

MONTVILLE — At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, state police responded to a disturbance in Montville at the Chesterfield Lodge at 1596 Rt 85.

One person has been shot but none were police officers. One Montville police officer is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The threat is contained, police say. State police are still at the scene investigating.

