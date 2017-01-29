× Suspect in juvenile sexual assault investigation turns himself over to Hartford police

HARTFORD — A Hartford man is being charged with 3 accounts with juvenile sexual assaults and is being held on $1.3 million bond

The Special Investigation Division of Hartford police began investigating the juvenile sexual assault case, on October 18, 2016, police said. During the investigation, police named Israel Nieves, 46 of Hartford, as the main suspect of the case. Further investigation revealed more victims, police said.

On January 18, 2017 in the evening, Nieves turned himself over to police. He is being charged with 3 counts of sexual assault in the first degree and 3 counts of risk of injury. His court appearance is on February 10.