× Vernon Police make an arrest after 15 year old shot in the head

ROCKVILLE — Vernon police have made an arrest after a 15 year old boy from Rockville was shot in the face.

Police say around 7:58 p.m. Saturday night, they received a 911 cal reporting a shooting at 102 Talcott Ave in the Rockville section of Vernon.

When they arrived, they found a 15 year-old boy from Rockville with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to Rockville Hospital by Vernon EMS and later taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center by Lifestar. He underwent surgery and remains in critical condition. No one else sustained any injuries.

Police learned through the investigation that several youths were at the scene using alcohol and marijuana at the time of the shooting. Vernon Police Detectives along with the Connecticut State Police Easter District Major Crimes and Tolland’s State’s Attorney’s office remained at the scene overnight investigating.

Vernon Police did arrest another teenager who was at the scene. Joey Maddox, 19, from Rockville, was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and possession of marijuana. He is currently being held at the Vernon Police Department with a $400,000 bond. He will appear in Rockville Superior Court on January 30th.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.