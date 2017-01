× West Haven Police investigate armed robbery at deli

WEST HAVEN — West Haven Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that happened late Sunday morning.

Police say around 11:15 a.m., a male displayed a handgun at the Corner Deli, located at 995 Cambell Avenue.

He then fled in a vehicle with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police and detectives are on the scene investigating.

