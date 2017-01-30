× 3rd person charged in connection with murder of missing Sterling teen TJ Allen

STERLING — A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a teen who went missing in Sterling just after Christmas. Todd “TJ” Allen was found dead the morning of January 13 in a wooded area near his suspected killer’s home.

David Howard, 19, of Sterling, was arrested on Monday and charged with tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and interfering with a police officer for his involvement in the stabbing death of Allen. Howard was released on bond will appear in court on February 10.

Kevin Weismore, 19, of Sterling, was taken into custody January 13 and charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

On Friday, January 27, police made a second arrest in the case. Dustin Warren, 18, of Sterling, was charged with tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and interfering with a police officer on Friday. Warren is appearing in Danielson Superior Court Monday. Police have not released a mug shot of Warren.

Allen had been missing since he left home on a dirtbike on the day after Christmas. He was believed to be injured after crashing his bike, when he texted from his cell phone not long after he left. Police and volunteers spent over a week searching for Allen.

Weismore admitted to smoking and selling marijuana. According to his arrest warrant, he told police he knew Allen as a friend from high school who also sold marijuana. Weismore came into a large amount of marijuana and agreed to sell it to Allen the day after Christmas, he told police. The pair met in the woods to make the trade. He told police that’s when Allen pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, telling him he didn’t have the money. Weismore said he punched Allen and then stabbed him multiple times until he died.