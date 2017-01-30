Bridgeport PD: Teen struck during fight in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot, 4 adults arrested

BRIDGEPORT — Four people are facing criminal charges after Bridgeport Police responded to a fight in a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant parking lot on Boston Post Road.

On January 21 at 8:21 p.m., police say two women were fighting. During the fight, a teen tried to step in, but ended up getting struck. Two men also joined the fight, before all four adults were arrested.

Helga Villafane, 35, of Waterbury and Angelica Gonzalez, 28, of Bridgeport, Jesus Villafane, 33, of Bridgeport and Samuel Cruz, 38, of Waterbury were all arrested. Police said all four people knew each other.

Police say the suspects were offered medical treatment for their injuries.

Each suspect was charged with assault in the third degree, breach of peace in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor. All four suspects were released after posting a $500 bond.

Back in February, a brawl was caught on camera at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Manchester. In that incident, 15 adults were involved in the fight.