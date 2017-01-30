FedEx driver protects flags from being burned by protesters

IOWA CITY, IA — Matt Uhrin, better known as “The FedEx Guy” became an overnight celebrity since a video hit Twitter showing him protecting the American flag from burned during a protest.

The video got national attention after showing up on FOX News, The Blaze and Barstool Sports.

The majority of comments supports what he did. Many people are making pleas to FedEx for him to keep his job.

It isn’t clear if the outpouring of online support was helpful, but a close friend of Uhrin’s said he will keep his job.

The video was taken by reporter Stephen Gruber Miller.