Fire Marshal: Fire at Wethersfield swim club intentionally set

WETHERSFIELD — A fire at a private swim and tennis club has been determined to be intentionally set, according to the fire marshal.

Firefighters were called to the Wethersfield club located on Western Boulevard Sunday afternoon, and the main building was engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene at about 2:25 for a report of smoke in the area.

That building housed a commercial style kitchen, life guard room, locker rooms and pool filter room, and received heavy damage. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the pool filter room.

At the time of the fire, the facility was closed.

A scene examination was conducted by the Wethersfield Fire Marshal’s Office, the Wethersfield Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit. They said the fire was intentionally set.

This is an open and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Wethersfield Fire Marshal Anthony Dignoti at 860-721-2806 or Detective Michael Patkoske at 860-721-2900.

41.707748 -72.680817