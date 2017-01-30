Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters experiencing shortage of mentors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- As January's National Mentoring Month comes to a close, Nutmeg Big Brothers Big Sisters is trying to attract more mentors to join.

The program currently has a waiting list of roughly 200 to 300 boys and girls looking to be matched.The program has both school and community-based programs. Community-based matches are required to meet a minimum six to 10 hours per month. School-based programs usually meet for a few hours every week during lunch.

"Anybody can come here and do this job and volunteer," said Hartford Police Officer Doug Antuna, who volunteers with the weekly BBBS program at the Greater Hartford Academy for the Arts Middle School.

Antuna, who has been mentoring kids for years, added "You see where they're going, and some of them are going in a bad direction.The only way you're going to solve the problem down the line is to get them now."

Paraprofessional Ashley Williams has been volunteering as a Big Sister for about a year.

"If you love kids, definitely do it," said Williams. "If you're an outgoing person, you like to help people, it's something you should try."

Williams also volunteers with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program at the Academy of the Arts. Once or twice a week, she meets with her Little Sister during lunchtime, talking, playing games or making arts and crafts.

"We just talk about the struggles of being a teenager in middle school and what they go through -- bullying, peer pressure, different types of things," she said.

Sixth grader Kenidy Blake is one of the Little Sisters in the program.

"We just like, talk and eat and just share with each other and do activities," said Blake.

Blake said one thing she really enjoys about the program is learning so much from the adult mentors. "I think I've gotten out of it a better understanding of how to be a better person."

For more information on becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, visit http://www.nutmegbigbrothersbigsisters.org.