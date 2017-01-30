‘Over the Edge and Empower Others’ offers unique way to raise money

HARTFORD — Imagine rappelling over the side of the Hartford State House Square building.

It’s something you can do in April as part of MARC the Edge And Empower Others event.

Over the Edge is partnering with MARC Community Resources for a unique fundraiser where people will get the opportunity to rappel over the side of the building.

Participants need to raise at least $1,000 to take part in the event. The money will benefit MARC, which is a Middletown-based non-profit that helps to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to make choices about their lives. MARC provides community living opportunities, employment services and leisure activities.