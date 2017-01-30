× Pedestrian hit in North Haven; Washington Ave. closed

NORTH HAVEN — A man was seriously injured after being struck by a car Monday evening on Washington Avenue. The road has been closed for the investigation.

Around 6:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to assist a pedestrian who was struck by a car while attempting to cross Washington Avenue about 100 yards south of Scrub Oak Road.

The pedestrian, who police said was a 37-year-old man from Wallingford, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigating officers.

Washington Avenue was remain closed between Scrub Oak Road and Bradley Street.