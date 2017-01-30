× Peter Capaldi to leave ‘Doctor Who’

LONDON — It’s time to bid farewell to another Time Lord.

“Doctor Who” star Peter Capaldi has announced he’ll step down from the role at the end of the year.

Capaldi has starred in the long-running sci-fi series as the titular Twelth Doctor since 2013, following the departure of Matt Smith.

“One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best. From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead,” Capaldi said in a statement. “I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”

Capaldi will conclude his time as the Doctor with the 2017 Christmas special.

The actor’s departure will correspond with the exit of executive producer Steven Moffat, who previously announced his intention to leave his post.

“For years before I ever imagined being involved in ‘Doctor Who,’ or had ever met the man, I wanted to work with Peter Capaldi. I could not have imagined that one day we’d be standing on the TARDIS together,” Moffat said in a statement. “Like Peter, I’m facing up to leaving the best job I’ll ever have, but knowing I do so in the company of the best, and kindest and cleverest of men, makes the saddest of endings a little sweeter.”

Moffat added that Capaldi’s “greatest adventures are yet to come” on the show.

“Monsters of the universe, be on your guard — Capaldi’s not done with you yet,” Moffat said.

Capaldi’s departure will leave one of British television’s most iconic roles vacant.

Season 10 of “Doctor Who” begins April 15.

Capaldi will be joined in the new season by Pearl Mackie, who steps into the role Bill as the show’s newest companion.

Jenna Coleman, now star of period drama “Victoria,” played companion Clara Oswald until 2015.

The regeneration will occur in the 2017 Christmas special.