× Public input sought on emissions scandal settlement funds

HARTFORD — State officials are seeking public input on how to spend more than $51 million from a national legal settlement concerning the Volkswagen Corporation’s automobile emissions cheating scandal.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the state intends to use the funds to improve air quality and public health.

A draft plan is available for review on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website. Public comments will be accepted through Feb. 28. DEEP has also scheduled a public informational meeting on the proposed plan for Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the agency’s Hartford offices.

VW has admitted installing software in diesel engines on nearly 600,000 VW, Porsche and Audi vehicles in the U.S. that activated pollution controls during government tests and switched them off in real-world driving.