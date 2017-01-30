× Quinnipiac University poll: Almost half of American voters support Trump’s immigration order

HARTFORD — A new Quinnipiac University poll released last week shows more American voters support President Trump‘s executive order to temporarily suspend immigration from several Middle Eastern and North African countries.

The poll showed American voters support 48 – 42 percent “suspending immigration from ‘terror prone’ regions, even if it means turning away refugees from those regions.”

A plurality of voters also said they would support requiring immigrants from Muslim-majority nations to register with American officials, 53-41 percent.

That same survey found that 59 percent of American voters believe illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. and “eventually apply for U.S. citizenship.”

The national poll was conducted between January 5 – 9.