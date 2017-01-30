× Six Flags New England looking to fill over 3,000 jobs

AGAWAM, Mass. — Looking for a job? Six Flags New England is looking to fill more than 3,000 jobs for the 2017 season.

Six Flags is holding its annual job fair on Friday, February 10 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Human Resources building at 1756 Main Street in Agawam, Mass.

Positions range from admissions, culinary services, games, lifeguards, loss prevention, park services, EMT, security, entertainment, retail and rides.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset and the company’s success is directly attributable to their hard work and dedication,” said Six Flags President and CEO John Duffey. “We are thrilled and humbled to be included among this esteemed category of best companies to work for.”

Team Member Benefits/Need to Know Information

Positions starting at $11/hr, flexible schedules, a fun atmosphere, free park admission for you and a friend and the opportunity to work at the “Coaster Capital of New England”.

With over 100 attractions and New England’s largest water park, Hurricane Harbor, there are a variety of positions to match every skill set.

Interested applicants must be at least 16 years old and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews, so dress to impress.

It is recommended that all interested candidates apply online at com prior to arrival.

Entertainment auditions on Sunday, February 19, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday, February 25, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Human Resources Building. Six Flags is seeking actors, dancers, characters, superheroes, drummers and technical staff for spring and summer shows.

Six Flags New England is set to open for the 2017 season on Saturday, April 1.