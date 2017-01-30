Students upset about Stafford High graduation gown decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAFFORD – In an effort to be more inclusive, Stafford High School is proposing a change to a graduation tradition. In past years, boys have worn blue graduation gowns and girls have worn white, but this year Principal Marco Pelliccia is proposing all students wear the same color.

Many in the high school community are upset about the decision, and they brought their concerns directly to the Board of Education Monday night. More than 20 students and parents spoke up about their desire to maintain tradition or find some form of compromise.

“A lot of the community members are upset about this because they see it as rule by a few, by a few administrators who think they want to implement their politically correct agenda,” said Stafford High School senior Damon Reynolds.

The decision caused even more controversy because there was a survey sent out to gather students’ opinions. The majority chose to keep the traditional blue and white gowns, but the decision was still made to move to one color.

Senior Class President Ethan Lawlor said, “We were told that they would be moving forward with their plan that was right and that our values, traditions and opinions were wrong and suggested that they were a backwards way of thinking.”

Pelliccia sent the following letter to the high school community on January 24 explaining his decision:

“It violates the whole community, their voice,” said Reynolds.

Pelliccia said the student survey was never intended to be a vote, but rather one of many pieces of information administrators looked at before making a decision. He said they also considered Title IX legislation, guidance from the state department of education, the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We looked at all of those things and that’s how we arrived at the decision that what’s right is the potential of one gown where people aren’t feeling distinguished by gender,” said Pelliccia after public comment at the board of education meeting commenced.

He said he will be meeting with class officers from all four grades on Wednesday to discuss different options, including one option that many seem to support where students can choose to wear either color.

The Board of Education also plans to gather more information on this topic and will add it to the agenda for their meeting on February 6.