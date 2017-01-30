× Waterbury man found dead on lawn from 3 gunshot wounds

WATERBURY — The Waterbury Police Deparatment has identified a man found shot dead on a lawn Saturday.

Police said the body of Saivon Bostic–Aponte, 20, of Waterbury was found at 133 Chestnut Avenue on Saturday at around 8 a.m. lying in the yard under a tree.

He died of three gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said that no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone having information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Crime stoppers (203) 755-1234.