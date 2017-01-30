Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties ahead of Tuesday snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow which is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties.

It's quiet for now, but an arctic clipper is dropping in overnight.

Tuesday starts fine, with chilly overnight lows in the mid to upper teens near 20. The snow arrives midday, and while getting to school and work will be fine tomorrow morning – getting home may have some issues. Snow amounts aren’t big – just 1-2” across much of the state, with 2-3” closer to the Massachusetts border, but that’s enough for trouble on the roads getting home Tuesday night.

Wednesday is warmer – briefly – before colder air comes in for the first few days of February.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear, colder. Lows: Teens.

Tuesday: Snow arriving midday and during the afternoon and evening. Accumulation 1-2” across much of the state, with 2-3” closer to the Massachusetts border. High temperatures in the 30s.

Wednesday: Another quiet day. Slight chance of light snow late morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Groundhog Day! Highs once again in the mid 30s with sunshine.

Friday: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 30s.

