× Consumer counsel calls for probe of electricity suppliers

HARTFORD — Some Democratic leaders in the General Assembly and the state’s consumer counsel are calling for an investigation into the marketing practices of electricity suppliers.

Consumer Counsel Elin Swanson Katz said there is evidence that some suppliers may by targeting low-income, elderly, disabled, and non-English speaking consumers with offers that would actually switch them into higher-cost programs.

Katz said her office has received complaints about calls from third-party suppliers falsely claiming to work for Eversource or United Illuminating who use high-pressure tactics to switch customers.

The state passed a law in 2014 designed to safeguard customers from dishonest billing and marketing practices.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney says state regulators should use that law to crack down on unscrupulous suppliers.