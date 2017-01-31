× Danbury cop arrested for using unnecessary force on handcuffed suspect

DANBURY — Police said a 15-year veteran of the Danbury Police Department was arrested.

Police said Officer David Williams, truned himself in after learning there was a warrant for his arrest on the charge of breach of peace.

Police said the arrest comes after a months-long investigation by the Connecticut State Police after the Danbury States Attorney’s Office discovered a video that showed Williams using unnecessary force against a handcuffed suspect on July 29. The suspect had been arrested for assaulting another Danbury Police Officer.

The Danbury Police Internal Affairs Division conducted a separate investigation into this matter. Williams was found to be in violation of several department policies.

Police said a formal disciplinary hearing will be held soon and there may be other departmental charges now that he has also been arrested.