Enfield teen pleads guilty to arson fires

ENFIELD — An Enfield teen who lived near a series of arson fires that left neighbors fearful has pleaded guilty to arson charges according to the Hartford Courant.

The Courant reports Davidson Izzo, 18, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree arson. He will be sentenced March 31 to 13 years in prison, suspended after he serves five years, and five years of probation. In addition, Izzo the nearly two years he’s been in jail since he was arrested will be taken off his sentence.

Izzo lived near vacant buildings in Enfield that were set ablaze at least eight times since August 2014.

The Courant reports that Izzo was convicted of two fires, Nov. 6, 2014 at 383 Elm St.and Jan. 9, 2015 at 364 Elm St.

His mother, Theresa Izzo, has been charged with tampering with evidence and two counts of tampering with a witness. She is awaiting trial.