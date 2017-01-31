× Hartford man dead after Monday night shooting

HARTFORD — A city man is dead after a shooting in Hartford Monday night, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Hartford police said that at around 10:15 p.m. Monday they went to 114 Ashley Street for a report of a serious assault with a gun.

They said when they got there, they found Darren Crittenden, 30, of that same address unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Crittenden was taken to Saint Francis Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:21 p.m.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said investigators found several shell casings at the scene.

There was no immediate word on arrests but Foley says police have some strong leads.

The shooting was the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be left at the Hartford Police Department website.