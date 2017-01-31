Last minute scramble to sign up for health insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – A midnight deadline to sign up for health insurance meant a lot of activity at Community Health Services in Hartford Tuesday.

With Republicans working to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, many consumers are confused about what's next.

People were able to enroll online themselves through Access Health CT, but they came to Community Health Services if they needed help finding the right plan, or if they wanted to make sure they're doing everything right to avoid paying a tax penalty.

Healthcare patient advocate Jerrelle Walton has been helping Connecticut residents sign up for healthcare for four years.

And even though there's someone new in the White House, he says this year is no different.

“A lot of people have a lot of concerns in regards to how much it's going to cost them, what's going to happen after, you know, everything that's going on with the whole Trump administration,” said Walton.

Although President Trump has said he plans to repeal the ACA or Obamacarea, it hasn't been repealed or replaced yet and the current law requires you to have coverage.

“We try to explain to them that everything's still goes on as normal right now. There is still a tax penalty,” said Walton.

The Connecticut Insurance Department has also assured customers that if they buy during open enrollment they will be able to keep those plans for the entire year.