Man arrested again for package thefts, this time in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD -- A man who was arrested last month for package thefts in Hartford has been arrested again for the same crime.

In December, Isaiah Martin Riggins, 21, was arrested by Hartford Police for stealing packages from people's front porch. At the time of his arrest, West Hartford Police had also received several complaints of package thefts in the area and believed Riggins matched the identity of the person obtained on a security camera. West Hartford Police said they shared the information and description with Hartford Police who identified Riggins as the suspect.

Tuesday, Riggins was arrested and charged by West Hartford Police with five counts of larceny in the sixth degree, criminal trespassing in the third degree and trespassing.

Riggins is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, February 1.