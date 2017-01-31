× Manchester man arrested for Christmas Eve slaying in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport police arrested a second suspect Tuesday morning for a fatal Christmas Eve shooting.

Police said Xavier Rivera, 34, was arrested in Manchester for the Christmas Eve slaying of Miguel Rivera, 33, was shot and killed in front of 323 North Avenue.

Police got arrest warrants from Xavier Rivera and Moises Contreras, 29, and Contreras was arrested without incident at his mother’s home on Olive Street in Bridgeport. He is charged with murder, first-degree unlawful restraint, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a firearm. His bail was set at $750,000.

Rivera was arrested after he tried to escape when officers arrived at his home. He is charged with murder, first-degree unlawful restraint, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a firearm. His bail is also set at $750,000.