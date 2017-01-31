× New Britain Avenue in West Hartford to be closed through the night due to accident

WEST HARTFORD — New Britain Avenue in West Hartford will be closed through rush hour following an accident, police said Tuesday.

West Hartford Police responded to the accident on New Britain Avenue between South Main Street and Wolcott Road around 9:31 a.m. Officers say Norma Barrett, 36, of Hartford was driving when her car swerved and she struck two utility poles. Police say the damaged poles knocked down wires which are blocking the road.

Police say the road will be likely be closed through rush hour and into the evening hours. Traffic will be rerouted from Wolcott Road to Knollwood Road, police said.

Officers say Barrett suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Francis Hospital.