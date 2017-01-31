No horses or puppies: Budweiser highlights immigration in new Super Bowl ad

HOUSTON — Moving away from the stories of love and puppies and horses that we expect, Budweiser has taken a deeper approach to their 2017 Super Bowl commercial.

Titled “Born The Hard Way,” the beer ad shows a young Adolphus Busch on his journey from Germany to St. Louis where he meets Eberhard Anheuser and they become the founders of Budweiser.

He starts his journey of immigration on a ship with rough conditions, being whipped across the ocean. When he finally lands in America, he’s greeted by prejudiced and told he isn’t welcome. After another tough leg of the journey by boat, then walking in the rain through the woods, he finally arrives in St. Louis, Missouri.

In St. Louis, the famous Clydesdales make a quick cameo, as Adolphus Busch finally reaches his destiny. The commercial ends with the message “When nothing stops your dream, this is the beer we drink.”

Budweiser posted the ad to their YouTube page Tuesday with the caption “This is the story of our founder’s ambitious journey to America in pursuit of his dream: to brew the King of Beers.”

Some people praised the ad for making a statement on immigration, while others said they wish the beer company stuck to golden retriever puppies on a farm.

What do you think?