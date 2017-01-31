Recipe – Walking tacos

HARTFORD -- Taylor Grant Greenberg stopped by FOX 61's Good Day Connecticut to offer some healthy twists on a Super Bowl snack. Super Bowl LI will be on FOX 61 on Sunday.
Walking Tacos
- 2 lb of ground turkey
- 1 tbsp. ground cumin
- 1 tbsp. garlic powder
- Zest from 1 lime
- 2 cups of jarred salsa
- 6 snack sized bags of corn chips, organic and baked if possible
Mexican Slaw:
- 3 cups of cole slaw mix
- 1 tbsp of mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp. Greek Yogurt
- 1 tbsp. of cilantro, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup chopped scallions
- 2 tsp maple syrup
- Juice from 1 lime
Toppings:
- Cilantro
- Chopped Red Onion
- Shredded Cheese
- Avocado
- Greek Yogurt or Sour Cream
- Hot Sauce
- Black Beans, drained and rinsed
- Cherry Tomatoes, halved
- In a large skillet over medium heat, sauté the ground turkey in olive oil
- Add the spices and lime zest and combine
- Once browned, add the salsa and heat through
For the cole slaw: Mix the coleslaw ingredients in a large bowl, let sit in the fridge for 30 minutes before serving
- Crush the chips in the bag
- Top with meat mixture, followed by the cole slaw
- Top with your choice of toppings and enjoy!
