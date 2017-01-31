Recipe – Walking tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Taylor Grant Greenberg stopped by FOX 61's Good Day Connecticut to offer some healthy twists on a Super Bowl snack. Super Bowl LI will be on FOX 61 on Sunday.

Walking Tacos

2 lb of ground turkey

1 tbsp. ground cumin

1 tbsp. garlic powder

Zest from 1 lime

2 cups of jarred salsa

6 snack sized bags of corn chips, organic and baked if possible

Mexican Slaw:

3 cups of cole slaw mix

1 tbsp of mayonnaise

1 tbsp. Greek Yogurt

1 tbsp. of cilantro, finely chopped

1/4 cup chopped scallions

2 tsp maple syrup

Juice from 1 lime

Toppings:

Cilantro

Chopped Red Onion

Shredded Cheese

Avocado

Greek Yogurt or Sour Cream

Hot Sauce

Black Beans, drained and rinsed

Cherry Tomatoes, halved

In a large skillet over medium heat, sauté the ground turkey in olive oil Add the spices and lime zest and combine Once browned, add the salsa and heat through

For the cole slaw: Mix the coleslaw ingredients in a large bowl, let sit in the fridge for 30 minutes before serving

Crush the chips in the bag Top with meat mixture, followed by the cole slaw Top with your choice of toppings and enjoy!