Recipe – Walking tacos

Posted 10:11 AM, January 31, 2017, by , Updated at 11:19AM, January 31, 2017

HARTFORD -- Taylor Grant Greenberg stopped by FOX 61's Good Day Connecticut to offer some healthy twists on a Super Bowl snack. Super Bowl LI will be on FOX 61 on Sunday.

Walking Tacos

  • 2 lb of ground turkey
  • 1 tbsp. ground cumin
  • 1 tbsp. garlic powder
  • Zest from 1 lime
  • 2 cups of jarred salsa
  • 6 snack sized bags of corn chips, organic and baked if possible

Mexican Slaw:

  • 3 cups of cole slaw mix
  • 1 tbsp of mayonnaise
  • 1 tbsp. Greek Yogurt
  • 1 tbsp. of cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped scallions
  • 2 tsp maple syrup
  • Juice from 1 lime

Toppings:

  • Cilantro
  • Chopped Red Onion
  • Shredded Cheese
  • Avocado
  • Greek Yogurt or Sour Cream
  • Hot Sauce
  • Black Beans, drained and rinsed
  • Cherry Tomatoes, halved
  1. In a large skillet over medium heat, sauté the ground turkey in olive oil
  2. Add the spices and lime zest and combine
  3. Once browned, add the salsa and heat through

For the cole slaw: Mix the coleslaw ingredients in a large bowl, let sit in the fridge for 30 minutes before serving

  1. Crush the chips in the bag
  2. Top with meat mixture, followed by the cole slaw
  3. Top with your choice of toppings and enjoy!
