Several schools dimissing students early due to snow forecast

Several schools in the state are dismissing students early today due to snow predicted in the forecast.

Schools in these communities are dismissing students early today:

Arch Br. Sch. – Bethlehem | Early Dismissal

Avon Public Schools | Early Dismissal

Bolton Public Schools | Early Dismissal

Danbury Public Schools | Early Dismissal

Easton Public Schools | Early Closing 2 Hours Aft School Act Cancel

Ellington Public Schools | Early Dismissal

Henry Abbott Tech HS | Early Closing 3 Hours

Monroe Public Schools | Early Closing 4 Hours

Naugatuck Public Schools | Early Dismissal

New Fairfield Public Schools | Early Dismissal

Newtown Public Schools | Early Dismissal

Redding Public Schools | Early Closing 2 Hours Aft School Act Cancel

Regional District 07 | Early Dismissal

Regional District 09 | Early Closing 2 Hours Aft School Act Cancel

Regional District 12 | Early Dismissal

Regional District 14 | Early Dismissal

Regional District 15 | Early Dismissal

Regional District 16 | Early Dismissal

Torrington Public Schools | Early Dismissal

Weston Public Schools | Early Closing 3 Hours

Wilton Public Schools | Early Dismissal Aft School Act Cancel

Wolcott Public Schools | Early Dismissal

Parts of the state won’t see any snow, while other areas may see upwards of 6 inches.

