Slippery roads causing accidents statewide Tuesday afternoon

HARTFORD — An afternoon snowstorm is causing dangerous road conditions across the state Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police said there were multiple “no injury and injury” crashes on I-91 north and south between exits10-18, and also on 691.

There is a 3-car crash on I-95 south between exits 61 and 60 in Guilford, according to State Police, and Route 72 west is closed between exits 2 and 1 due to a multi-car crash in Plainville.

Hamden police said there was a multi-car crash on the Wilbur Cross Parkway, south, between exits 60 and 61.

Police said at least 6 cars were involved in that crash and multiple ambulances were requested for minor injuries.

RT15 SB IC reports no injury at rollover minor injuries car vs tree, heavy traffic and snow covered roadway. Use alternate route #cttraffic — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) January 31, 2017

One car was reported to have rolled over near the tunnel. Police ask that drivers avoid the area and use an alternate route, if possible.

There was a crash on I-91 north near exit 9 in North Haven that has the left lane closed between 11 and 12. A car went over the wire rope guide rails. Nobody was injured, according to State Police.

In Southington, a 3-car crash on I-84 west between exits 31 and 30 have left only one lane open.

Drivers of commercial and passenger vehicles are reminded by The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles about the requirement to remove snow and ice from hoods, trunks and roofs or face fines and penalties. The law also calls for stiffer penalties when there’s personal or property damage from the flying elements.

The DMV said drivers are exempt from the fines when the snow, sleet and freezing rain begins or continues while the vehicle is traveling. Parked vehicles are also exempt from the required removal of ice and snow.