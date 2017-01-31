× Tom Brady fights back tears when discussing his dad at Super Bowl Opening Night

Deflategate is the story that will seemingly never die, and it certainly won’t cease before Super Bowl LI on Sunday on FOX 61.

Many people are hoping the New England Patriots win just so that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has to hand Patriots owner Robert Kraft the Lombardi Trophy and endure an awkward moment with Tom Brady. Tom Brady Sr. is certainly among them, as he believes Goodell’s actions were “beyond reprehensible” in regard to Deflategate, according to FOX Sports.

Brady was asked about his dad during Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night, and he got emotional while discussing his relationship with his dad.

Emotional answer from Tom Brady when asked if his dad speaks for him. Must watch. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/CtUkI0enx2 — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) January 31, 2017

Read more here.