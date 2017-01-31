Wethersfield PD: Juvenile suspects are responsible for swim club fire

WETHERSFIELD — One day after determining a fire at a Wethersfield swim and tennis club was intentionally set, police say they have identified the teens responsible.

The fire happened at the Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters found flames coming out of the main building which was heavily damaged. It housed a kitchen, life guard room, locker rooms. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading.

On Monday, January 30 the fire marshal determined the blaze was intentionally set. As of Tuesday, the juveniles believed to be responsible have been identified, police said.

Police did not released further information as to who the teens are or what charges they will face.