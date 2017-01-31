Winter weather advisory for this afternoon and tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow which is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday for the entire state, except for Litchfield county.

Tuesday starts out fine and while getting to school and work will be fine Tuesday morning – getting home may bring some issues. The snow arrives by noon.

Snow amounts aren’t big – just 1-4” across much of the state - but that’s enough for slippery travel on the roads getting home Tuesday night.

Wednesday is warmer – briefly – before colder air comes in for the first few days of February.

Forecast Details:

Tuesday: Snow arriving midday and during the afternoon and evening. Accumulation 1-4” across much of the state. High temperatures in the 30s.

Wednesday: Another quiet day. Slight chance of light snow late morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Groundhog Day! Highs once again in the mid 30s with sunshine.

Friday: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 30s.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.