Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the state until 4 a.m. Wednesday with 1-3 inches of expected snow. Dozens of evening classes and events are cancelled and there are some parking bans in effect. Check the list here.

Some isolated areas may get a touch or more of snow. The commute will be slow, and full of accidents, so drive with caution. Tonight, low temperatures will be in the 20s so expect black ice.

Wednesday is warmer – briefly – before colder air comes in for the first few days of February.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Snow gradually tapers off around midnight. Drying out for the early morning hours. Lows: 20s.

Wednesday: Warmer day with highs in the low 40s.

Thursday: Groundhog Day! Highs once again in the mid 30s with sunshine.

Friday: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 30s.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri