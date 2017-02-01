× 2nd Bridgeport teen arrested for attacking, carjacking Chinese food delivery driver in Milford

MILFORD — A second teen is facing serious charges in Milford after police say he attacked a Chinese food delivery driver Thursday evening.

On Thursday at around 9:30 p.m. police were called to a fight on Noble Avenue near Broad Street. When police arrived, they found a delivery driver from a local Chinese food restaurant hit in the head and robbed of his phone and car.

Police said the driver needed to be taken to the hospital due to his injuries.

Police found his car a short time later and tried to stop it. Two people got out of the car and started running away, police said, leaving the car rolling into a utility pole.

Police used a K9 to help track down the pair. Officers captured one of them, a 14-year-old. The male juvenile who escaped was arrested on Friday, according to police.

Both teens, not identified because of their age, are from Bridgeport and are charged with carjacking larceny, assault, robbery, interfering with arrest, and conspiracy to commit on all above charges.