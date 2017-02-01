A slippery start to Feb. with milder temps this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow has moved out, but some slick roads remain. Icy conditions this morning could cause school delays. Check the list here.

Today will be a warmer than yesterday with highs in the 40 degree range. We’ll melt some of that snow with sunshine around at times. It will be a bit breezy during the day but overall we’re not looking at any major issues. Colder air comes in for the end of the week, with high temperatures by Friday and Saturday only in the 20s.

Super Bowl Sunday looks quiet at this point. Highs will be in the 30s.

Forecast Details:

Today: Warmer day with highs in the low 40s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight: Mainly clear. Some refreezing leading to slick spots. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Groundhog Day! Highs once again in the mid 30s with sunshine.

Friday: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 30s.

