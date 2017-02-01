Car crashes into town snow plow truck in Stafford Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAFFORD SPRINGS -- A car crashed into a snow plow in Stafford Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Edgewood Street and Furnace Avenue in Stafford.

The car t-boned the town snow plow while it was clearing the intersection.

Driver of the car was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The road remains open.

The snowstorm has been causing dangerous road conditions across the state since Tuesday afternoon.

Another 1/4-1/2 inch of snow overnight is making for a slippery start for commuters Wednesday.

Drivers of commercial and passenger vehicles are reminded by The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles about the requirement to remove snow and ice from hoods, trunks and roofs or face fines and penalties. The law also calls for stiffer penalties when there’s personal or property damage from the flying elements.

The DMV said drivers are exempt from the fines when the snow, sleet and freezing rain begins or continues while the vehicle is traveling. Parked vehicles are also exempt from the required removal of ice and snow.