Carbs for a cause: Fundraiser held in West Hartford for ACLU

WEST HARTFORD — A West Hartford bakery held a fundraiser Wednesday for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

A fundraiser they called “Carbs for a Cause,” all sales made at Hartford Baking Co. will go to the ACLU nationwide and ALCU of Connecticut. The profit made will be split equally between the two unions.

“We’ve been impressed with the ACLU’s success in fighting for those who need a voice to speak up for them.” said Scott Kluger, the director of business development for the Hartford Baking Co. “We hope this donation will help provide the funding necessary for the ACLU to uphold our American values and constitutional rights to freedom and equality for all.”

Governor Malloy dropped by the storefront Wednesday in support of their fundraiser, according to employees. Over $6,000 was raised for the ACLU, a spokesperson said.