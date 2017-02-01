× Enfield man accused of ramming cruisers in Mass. held on bail

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — An Enfield man is now being held on $25,000 bail after allegedly ramming two police cruisers in a failed escape attempt over the weekend, according to masslive.com.

George Dobitsky, 47,of North Maple Street in Enfield was in Springfield, Massachusetts, District Court on Tuesday, one day after pleading not guilty to seven charges, including four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Two Springfield police officers were injured arresting Dobitsky.

Police said that on Saturday, they heard from several sources that a white man in a red Toyota with Connecticut plates was dealing drugs near School and High streets. Police said they were familiar with the car and the driver and also knew he had a revoked Massachusetts license.

At around 5:45 p.m. police said they saw the suspect, George Donitsky, on Mulberry Street. They said they tried to pull him over but the driver refused and sped off. During the chase, police said the driver “played chicken” with them to try to drive them off the road. The car then jumped onto Route 91 south into Connecticut. Springfield police notified Enfield police to be on the lookout for the red Toyota.

Police said that just before 9:30 p.m., they again spotted the same car at School and High street, driven by the same white man. Police said they pinned the car from the front and the rear, but the driver wasn’t going to be stopped and put the car in reverse, slamming into an approaching police officer and pinning his leg between his car and the cruiser.

Police said the suspect then put his car into drive and crashed his car into the other police car, injuring that officer. Other officers that arrived on the scene were able to take the driver into custody after a brief standoff, according to police.

Donitsky was charged with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Police said Donitsky was held over the weekend without bail.

Both Springfield police officers that were injured were brought to the Baystate Medical Center, treated and released. Both officers couldn’t return to work, due to their injuries. Their names were not released.