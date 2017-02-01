× George H.W. and Barbara Bush to take part in the coin toss at Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush will take part in the coin toss at Sunday’s Super Bowl in Houston.

The Super Bowl airs on FOX 61 on Sunday, February 5 with the New England Patriots playing the Atlanta Falcons.

The 92-year-old former President was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on January 14 to address a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia. His wife, Barbara, was admitted to the same hospital the next day for treatment of bronchitis. She was released on January 23 and he was released Monday.