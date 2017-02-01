UConn students clash at anti-Trump rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS -- On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of UConn students held a rally to protest the policies of President Donald Trump.

Student organizer Usra Qureshi, also a first-generation Muslim American, said she is deeply disturbed by President Trump's first few executive orders.

"It just motivates me to be even louder about it," said Qureshi.

She said she is most disturbed by the president's travel ban.

"There's a target on my back," said Qureshi. "There's a target on the backs of people who are Muslim." Qureshi said she has also been overwhelmed by the amount of support people have been showing the Muslim community.

"He is the President of the United States and he should be speaking on behalf of all of us and not just a select few," said Omar Taweh, another student organizer.

But, not all students agree. A small group of male students wearing "Make America Great Again" hats showed up at the rally and got into a debate with a group of female Muslim students.

UConn junior Daniel Bullock, a Trump supporter who did not attend the rally, took issue with calling the president's recent executive order a "ban."

"First off, it's not a ban, so much as a temporary pause 90 days in seven countries," said Bullock. "Protecting America first is one of the most American things that you could do."

Bullock had a message to those who are against President Trump. "Please just read the full text of the orders," said Bullock. "Please just read the legislation. Maybe watch a few White House press briefings, and then just try and keep an open mind."

Qureshi said she has spent time volunteering at a refugee camp in Greece, and believes the travel ban is unconstitutional and inhumane.

"From the comfortable perspective of a Republican to stand here and say we want to keep them out to keep ourselves safe, you just don't even realize the struggle that they have," she said.

Students who are against Trump said they will continue protesting.

"The government cannot just sit back and relax while people are protesting across the nation," said Taweh.

"This is the essence of America -- coming together to fight for the values that we believe in as a country," said Qureshi.