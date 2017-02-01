Latest ‘nightmare inducing’ Boston Dynamics robots video leaked

BOSTON — “Nightmare inducing” – that’s how Marc Raibert, founder of Boston Dynamics, described the two-wheeled robot that he unveiled for the first time. A leaked video of the unveiling revealed a robot that can do crazy stunts.

If the footage is any indication, it seems like the robot-makers have found a way to improve on humanity’s primitive two-legged design by adding a pair of wheels to their new self-balancing robot, giving the bot some impressive new capabilities, according to gizmodo.

Venture Capitalist Steve Jurvetson was at a presentation given by Raibert. The bot swaps articulated feet for a pair of wheels that it can balance on like it’s riding a Segway.

An earlier-version robot designed by Boston Dynamics, “Spot”, is a four-legged 160 pound, battery-powered robot designed to be used both indoors and outdoors. It can scale stairs and navigate rough terrain.

