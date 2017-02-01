× Man due in court today after armed situation in Portland

PORTLAND — One person has been arrested after police responded to an armed incident at a supermarket Tuesday night.

Police were called to the plaza where Tri-Town Foods/IGA is located at 316 Marlborough Street in Portland. First Selectwoman Susan Bransfield said that no one was hurt during the situation and that everyone was safe.

Jayquan Swain was arrested and is due in Middletown Superior Court Wednesday, according to police.

41.569463 -72.627274