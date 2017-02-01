× Man found guilty of shooting wife to death to be with his girlfriend after her release from Oklahoma prison

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man has been found guilty for allegedly killing his wife inside their home over two years ago, according to KFOR.

On Nov. 19, 2014, Erin Glasson, 41, was shot to death inside her Oklahoma City home.

Originally, her husband, 33-year-old Kinney Glasson, told officers that he awoke to find an intruder inside his home.

He said the intruder was in the couple’s bedroom and was moving toward them, so he reached for his gun.

Glasson said the intruder hit his arm, causing him to accidentally pull the trigger and shoot his wife, who was pronounced dead from the wound.

Glasson said the intruder ran out of the home after the shooting.

A few days later, officers arrested Kinney Glasson for his wife’s murder.

According to a police affidavit, Glasson admitted to police that he was having an affair with a woman who was being held at the Stephens County Jail at the time.

When officers met with the woman, she allegedly told them that Glasson claimed he was getting a divorce and they would be together when she was released from jail.

