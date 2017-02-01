× Meriden school forced to close for the rest of the week due to ‘too many sick kids’

MERIDEN — St. Joseph School in Meriden will be closed for the rest of the week due to “too many sick kids.”

The school reported almost a 25 percent absentee rate on Tuesday. Wednesday, the school decided to close down for the rest of the week so they could disinfect the building and give students time to recover.

The Department of Public Health has been notified and the school is being disinfected, a spokesperson at the school confirmed. They “just had too many sick kids” she said.

Saint Joseph School is a pre-kindergarten through 8th grade Catholic school.