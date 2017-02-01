Neighbors show support for Muslim community in Avon

AVON — People from Avon placed signs in front of a Muslim center to show support for their neighbors.

On Wednesday morning, about ten people showed their support to the Muslim community by placing balloons, signs, and flowers outside the Farmington Valley American Muslim Center.

One sign read, “We are one, as neighbors and friends!”

The event was organized by an Avon resident who created a Facebook page, “Love thy Neighbor.”

The center is holding an open house on Saturday, February 11 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.