New Britain Avenue in West Hartford reopened after crash

WEST HARTFORD — New Britain Avenue in West Hartford was reopened Wednesday morning following a crash that happend almost 24 hours earlier.

West Hartford Police responded to an accident on New Britain Avenue between South Main Street and Wolcott Road just after 9:30 a.m.

Police said Norma Barrett, 36, of Hartford was driving when her car swerved and hit two telephone poles. Police said the damaged poles knocked down wires, which were blocking the road.

Police Initially expected the road to reopen around midnight. Police said the road was closed through rush hour and into the evening hours. Traffic was rerouted from Wolcott Road to Knollwood Road, police said.

Police said Barrett suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

