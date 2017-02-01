Passing flurries for Thursday, as temperatures drop heading into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today was a lot warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the high 40s, but over the next 48 hours, we take steps down into frigid feeling weather. Sun and clouds, and a passing flurry Thursday for Groundhog Day, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 at the shore.

By Friday, another shot of cold air from the north filters in, with temperatures in the upper 20s to the low 30s. It stays that way for the start of the weekend. By the end, on Super Bowl Sunday, we may be dealing with a little snow .

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear. Some refreezing leading to slick spots. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Groundhog Day! Highs once again in the mid 30s with sunshine.

Friday: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 30s.

