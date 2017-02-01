4 people charged in ‘long term’ drug investigation in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Four people are facing charges following a “long term” drug investigation by multiple police departments.

Officers with the East Central Narcotics Taskforce were led to a home on Sanford Road in Manchester for suspected drug activity, police said. During the search, police seized marijuana, cocaine, scales, packaging materials, and other items of various drug paraphernalia all throughout the home, police said in a statement Wednesday.

Police also found a stolen trailer which was returned to its owner, police said.

The four suspects are identified as Eric Cox, Unique Oyala, Takisha Astiacio, and Steven Rice.

Cox, 34, is charged with possession of less than 4 oz. of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, tampering/ destruction of evidence, and risk of injury.

Oyala, 20, is charged with possession of marijuana of less than 4 oz. of marijuana, tampering/destruction of evidence, and risk of injury.

Astiacio, 42, is charged with possession of marijuana of less than 4 oz. of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, possesion of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury.

Rice, 59, is charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four suspects on being held on bond. Police say they expect to make more arrests.

The East Central Narcotics Taskforce consists of municipal and federal law enforcement agencies that aim to stop illegal narcotics sales and use in the Manchester, South Windsor, Vernon and Glastonbury communities.